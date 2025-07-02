Pacers Lose a Key Piece as Myles Turner Signs with the Bucks

In a stunner from NBA free agency, longtime Pacer’s center Myles Turner is heading north, signing a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks worth $107 million. That officially ends Turner’s ten-year run as the shot-blocking backbone of Indiana’s defense and one of the franchise’s longest-tenured and most beloved players.

For Pacers fans, this one stings. Turner was a stretch-five unicorn, protecting the rim with authority and shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc last season. His presence in the locker room and connection with the community made him more than just a stat sheet.

But with the Pacers facing a tough offseason—especially after Tyrese Haliburton’s devastating Achilles injury in the Finals—front office leadership chose not to enter luxury tax territory to retain Turner. The result? He joins Giannis in Milwaukee, while Indiana is now left looking for its next big man to anchor the paint.

So what’s next in the Circle City? Isaiah Jackson may be in line for a bigger role, while Deandre Ayton remains a potential option on the free-agent board. But with Haliburton likely sidelined all year, the Pacers may turn their focus toward youth development, cap flexibility, and 2026 draft stock. A step back now could mean a leap forward later—but for now, the Blue and Gold are in rebuild mode, whether they say it or not.