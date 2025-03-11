Pacers Looking to Snap Losing Streak Against Milwaukee

The Indiana Pacers are in desperate need of a win, having dropped three straight, including a 121-103 loss to Chicago on Monday night.

Indiana (35-28) has struggled without Tyrese Haliburton, who remains sidelined with a hip injury. In the loss to the Bulls, the Pacers shot just 39.6% from the field and 25% from three-point range, failing to generate the fast-paced offense that has been their trademark all season.

Tonight: Pacers vs. Bucks – 7:30 PM at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Now, they’ll face a tough challenge in the Milwaukee Bucks (36-27), who sit just ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings. This game could have significant playoff implications, with the Pacers needing a win to stay out of the play-in tournament mix.

Keys to the Game:

Find Secondary Scoring: With Haliburton out, Indiana needs big performances from Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin.

Contain Giannis and Lillard: The Bucks’ star duo can take over a game quickly, making defensive adjustments crucial.

Improve Shooting Efficiency: The 10-for-40 performance from three-point range against Chicago won’t cut it against a Milwaukee team that can score in bunches.

A win would tighten the gap between Indiana and Milwaukee, while a loss would push the Pacers closer to the play-in tournament zone.