Pacers Looking to Snap Losing Streak Against Milwaukee
The Indiana Pacers are in desperate need of a win, having dropped three straight, including a 121-103 loss to Chicago on Monday night.
Indiana (35-28) has struggled without Tyrese Haliburton, who remains sidelined with a hip injury. In the loss to the Bulls, the Pacers shot just 39.6% from the field and 25% from three-point range, failing to generate the fast-paced offense that has been their trademark all season.
Tonight: Pacers vs. Bucks – 7:30 PM at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Now, they’ll face a tough challenge in the Milwaukee Bucks (36-27), who sit just ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings. This game could have significant playoff implications, with the Pacers needing a win to stay out of the play-in tournament mix.
Keys to the Game:
- Find Secondary Scoring: With Haliburton out, Indiana needs big performances from Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin.
- Contain Giannis and Lillard: The Bucks’ star duo can take over a game quickly, making defensive adjustments crucial.
- Improve Shooting Efficiency: The 10-for-40 performance from three-point range against Chicago won’t cut it against a Milwaukee team that can score in bunches.
A win would tighten the gap between Indiana and Milwaukee, while a loss would push the Pacers closer to the play-in tournament zone.