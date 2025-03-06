Pacers Look to Ground the Hawks in Eastern Conference Showdown

The Indiana Pacers (35-25) travel to Atlanta tonight, aiming to keep their momentum rolling in a key Eastern Conference battle against the Hawks (28-34).

With Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam leading the charge, the Pacers offense is clicking, averaging 121.1 points per game over their last 10 matchups. Atlanta, however, thrives in the paint, ranking among the league’s best at scoring inside (54.8 PPG down low).

With playoff positioning on the line, a win tonight would push Indiana closer to securing home-court advantage in the opening round. Expect a high-scoring shootout, as both teams look to gain ground in the standings.