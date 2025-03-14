Pacers Look to End Road Woes Against Struggling 76ers

The Indiana Pacers (36-28) hit the road tonight at 7 PM to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (22-43), hoping to snap a four-game road losing streak.

The Pacers come in hot after a thrilling 115-114 win over the Bucks, where Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch four-point play sealed the deal. Pascal Siakam (20.8 PPG) and Myles Turner (17.1 PPG) will be key contributors as Indiana aims to tighten its grip on an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

The 76ers are limping into this matchup, missing star players Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Their defense has been porous, allowing 121.6 points per game over their last 10 contests.

If Indiana wants to reverse their road struggles, this is a prime opportunity to take advantage of a depleted Sixers squad and build momentum down the stretch.