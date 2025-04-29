Pacers Look to Close Out Bucks in Game 5 Tonight

The Indiana Pacers will try to punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA Playoffs tonight as they host Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana holds a 3-1 lead after a dominant Game 4 victory and is playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Pacers have gone 8-2 in their last ten games and continue to get consistent production from Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

With Milwaukee potentially without Damian Lillard, Indiana is in prime position to close out the series. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. as the Pacers look to advance on home court.