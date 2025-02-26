Pacers Look to Bounce Back Against Raptors

The Indiana Pacers (32-24) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight looking to shake off a tough loss to Denver as they take on the Toronto Raptors (18-40).

The Pacers’ defense struggled against Denver, allowing 74 points in the paint as Nikola Jokic recorded a career-high 19 assists. Now, Indiana will need to tighten up defensively against a Toronto squad that has lost seven of its last ten games.

Tyrese Haliburton remains day-to-day with a groin injury, but if he plays, expect Indiana to push the tempo and attack the paint against a struggling Raptors defense.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.