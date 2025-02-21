Pacers Light Up Memphis with 50-Point Second Quarter in Big Win

After a sluggish start fresh off the All-Star break, the Indiana Pacers found their groove in dominant fashion, delivering a 127-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Blue and Gold started ice-cold, missing their first seven shots and going 0-for-8 from beyond the arc. But once they found their rhythm, they torched Memphis with a 50-point second quarter, their highest-scoring period of the season.

Tyrese Haliburton led the charge with 22 points and nine assists, orchestrating Indiana’s high-powered offense. Myles Turner was a force in the paint, recording 17 points, 10 rebounds, and a season-high seven blocks to help lock down the Grizzlies’ attack.

Memphis came out strong, jumping to an early 20-7 lead, but the Pacers flipped the script with their second-quarter explosion. Turner’s three-pointer midway through the period sparked a 23-4 run, helping Indiana take a 78-50 halftime lead. The Grizzlies fought back in the third quarter, trimming the deficit to four, but the Pacers never lost their composure, pulling away in the final frame.

Next up, Indiana will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, looking to continue their push up the Eastern Conference standings.