Pacers’ Late Rally Falls Short in Atlanta

The Indiana Pacers nearly pulled off a miracle comeback, but fell just short in a 120-118 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

With Tyrese Haliburton still out, Bennedict Mathurin made his return in a big way, dropping 30 points to lead the Pacers’ charge back from a 20-point first-half deficit. Pascal Siakam added 23, but Indiana couldn’t get over the hump in the final minute.

The Hawks, led by Trae Young’s 36 points, hit clutch free throws late to seal the win.

The Pacers (35-27) now head to Chicago on Monday night to face the Bulls, looking to get back on track as they fight for playoff positioning.