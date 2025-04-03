Pacers Keep Cooking as Playoff Push Heats Up

The Indiana Pacers are hitting their stride faster than a fast break, riding a hot hand into the postseason picture.

Last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Blue and Gold rolled over the Charlotte Hornets, 119-105. Tyrese Haliburton put on a clinic with 22 points and 10 assists, including an alley-oop to Obi Toppin that had fans jumping out of their seats. Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam added 16 and 15 points respectively, with Siakam celebrating his birthday in style.

The Pacers now hold wins in eight of their last ten games, and with just a few games left, they’re dribbling toward destiny—a potential first-round home-court advantage for the first time in more than a decade.

Indiana won the turnover battle big-time, committing just six while forcing 18 from Charlotte. That 29-point swing off turnovers was the secret sauce in last night’s recipe for victory.

Next up: the Utah Jazz come to town Friday night. Can the Pacers keep the tempo high and the crowd loud? We’ll see if they stay in rhythm on the hardwood.