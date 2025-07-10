Pacers Ink Lucas Oil Jersey Deal, Summer League Squad Ready to Roll

The Indiana Pacers revved up their brand Wednesday by announcing a multi-year jersey patch partnership with iconic Indiana-based Lucas Oil. Starting Thursday, the Lucas Oil logo will ride shotgun on the left shoulder of Pacers jerseys — a perfect fit for two organizations “Driven to Excellence.”

Lucas Oil’s support also fuels the Pacers Foundation, with proceeds benefiting Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and continued sponsorship of family nights and community initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Pacers’ Summer League campaign tips off today in Las Vegas. Indiana drafted sharp-shooter Kam Jones at No. 38 and re-signed Quenton Jackson to a two-way deal — both will see action in the Summer League, which runs through July 20.

Pacers Summer League Schedule:

Thursday, July 10: vs. Cleveland – 5:00 PM ET – NBA TV

Saturday, July 12: vs. OKC – 5:30 PM ET – NBA TV

Monday, July 14: vs. Chicago – 6:00 PM ET – ESPNU

Thursday, July 17: vs. New York – 4:30 PM ET – ESPN2

The Pacers hope to ride their young pups to the July 20 championship game!