Pacers Hold Off Rockets, Secure Big Win

The Indiana Pacers let a big lead slip away but recovered in time to claim a 115-102 win over the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton was the catalyst, finishing with 28 points and 15 assists to lead the Pacers to their sixth win in their last eight games.

Indiana built a 17-point lead in the third quarter, but Houston roared back with a 15-0 run to take a brief lead in the fourth. However, Aaron Nesmith’s three-point play sparked an 18-3 Pacers run that shut the door on the Rockets.

With the win, Indiana improves to 35-25 and remains tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers now hit the road for six of their next seven games, starting with a trip to Atlanta on Thursday.