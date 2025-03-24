Pacers Hold Off Brooklyn Again Behind Siakam Surge

The Indiana Pacers are heating up at the right time, notching a 108-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets to sweep the two-game homestand. Pascal Siakam turned up the heat late, scoring eight of his 26 points in the final 3.5 minutes to ice the game.

Myles Turner was lethal from beyond the arc, draining five triples on his way to 22 points, while Tyrese Haliburton returned from injury and recorded his 10th straight double-double with 16 points and 12 assists. Indiana’s ball movement was elite, tallying 32 assists on 40 made buckets and outpacing Brooklyn 21-8 in fast break points.

The Pacers have now won six of their last seven games and are jockeying for home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. They’ll look to keep the fire burning when they host Minnesota Monday night.