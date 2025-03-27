Pacers Fall at the Buzzer in Heartbreaker Against Lakers

A buzzer-beating tip-in from LeBron James spoiled what nearly was another Pacers comeback classic, as Indiana fell 120-119 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite strong efforts from Tyrese Haliburton (16 points, 18 assists) and Bennedict Mathurin (23 points), the Blue and Gold had their five-game win streak snapped.

Indiana rallied from an early deficit and took a brief lead in the final minute, but second-chance points proved costly. The Pacers now look to bounce back quickly as they head to Washington for a back-to-back showdown with the Wizards.