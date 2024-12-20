Pacers Dominate the Desert, Tame the Suns

The Indiana Pacers continued their hot streak Thursday night, defeating the Phoenix Suns 120-111 in a game that showcased their offensive firepower. Pascal Siakam was a force to be reckoned with, posting 25 points and 18 rebounds to lead Indiana to their fourth win in five games.

Myles Turner added 19 points, while Tyrese Haliburton dished out 12 assists to go along with his 13 points. The Pacers’ ball movement was on full display, with 30 assists on 39 made field goals. Indiana also capitalized on their opportunities, converting 26 of 31 free throws and scoring 25 fast-break points.

Phoenix’s Kevin Durant poured in 37 points, but the Suns couldn’t overcome 16 turnovers or the loss of Devin Booker, who exited in the third quarter with a groin injury. The Pacers used a 15-4 run to end the third quarter and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the final frame.

Indiana continues their west coast road trip Sunday against Sacramento, looking to keep their momentum rolling.