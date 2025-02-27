Pacers Dominate Raptors Behind Haliburton’s Hot Hand

The Indiana Pacers rebounded from a tough loss to Denver in style, cruising past the Toronto Raptors 111-91 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse behind a sensational performance from Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton erupted for 33 points and 11 assists, torching the Raptors’ defense by hitting 7-of-9 three-pointers. He dictated the pace of play, slicing through defenders and finding open teammates, while Myles Turner controlled the paint with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers made a statement on the defensive end, holding Toronto to just 6-of-27 from beyond the arc and limiting the Raptors to 41 first-half points. Indiana’s ability to contest shots and close out defensive possessions with rebounds proved to be the difference as they controlled the game from start to finish.

Toronto, playing without Scottie Barnes due to a hip contusion, struggled to find offensive rhythm, with Immanuel Quickley leading the team with 18 points.

With the win, Indiana moves to 33-24, maintaining its position in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. The Pacers now hit the road for a showdown with the Miami Heat on Friday, looking to string together victories as the postseason approaches.