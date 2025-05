The Indiana Pacers will begin their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Game 1 tipoff will be at 6 p.m. if the Warriors and Rockets series goes to Game 7. If not, the Pacers and Cavs will play at 8 p.m.

Indiana won the season series 3-1 against Cleveland and is hoping to take back home-court advantage early in this best-of-seven showdown.