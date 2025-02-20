Pacers Brace for Grizzlies in Pivotal Eastern Conference Matchup

The Indiana Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight for a crucial showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Indiana, sitting at 30-23 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, is looking to keep momentum rolling after an overtime victory against Washington.

Obi Toppin and Benedict Mathurin will be key offensive pieces, but the biggest storyline revolves around Ja Morant. The Grizzlies star is questionable for tonight’s game, and if he doesn’t suit up, it could tilt the advantage in favor of the Pacers, who have been tough to beat on their home floor.

Memphis, at 36-18, has won seven of its last ten and won’t go down without a fight. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. as the Pacers look to make a statement in the playoff race.