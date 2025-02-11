Pacers Brace for Battle Against the Knicks in Eastern Conference Showdown

The Indiana Pacers will lace up for a critical Eastern Conference clash tonight as they host the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM. The Pacers (29-22) are looking to defend their home turf against a surging Knicks team riding a three-game road-winning streak.

Indiana’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging an impressive 117.4 points over the last ten games. Tyrese Haliburton continues to steer the ship, dishing out a remarkable 8.5 assists per game while contributing 17.8 points.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam has been unstoppable, netting nearly 24 points per game and providing the Pacers with consistent firepower.

The Knicks (34-18) boast their own arsenal, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. With both teams jockeying for playoff position, this game promises a nail-biting battle on the hardwood. Can the Pacers extinguish the Knicks’ hot streak? Fans will find out tonight!