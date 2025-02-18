Pacers Aim to Ground Grizzlies in Eastern Conference Battle

The Indiana Pacers are back on their home court tonight, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana (30-23) enters the matchup in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, fresh off an overtime thriller against Washington.

Obi Toppin and Benedict Mathurin have been sparking the offense, but all eyes will be on Memphis’ injury report—Ja Morant is questionable, and his absence could shift the advantage toward the Pacers, who have been strong at home.