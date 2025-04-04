Pacers Aim to Capitalize on Home Advantage Against Struggling Jazz

In NBA action, the Indiana Pacers are set to host the Utah Jazz tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pacers have been on an impressive run, winning eight of their last ten games and averaging over 122 points per game during this stretch. This surge has propelled them to a 45-31 record, positioning them fourth in the Eastern Conference and bolstering their aspirations for home-court advantage in the playoffs. ​

Key contributors to Indiana’s success include Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin, whose dynamic play has been instrumental in the team’s high-scoring performances. Haliburton has been orchestrating the offense with precision, while Toppin’s athleticism and scoring ability have added a significant boost.​

Conversely, the Utah Jazz are enduring a challenging period, having lost 18 consecutive road games. Their struggles are compounded by the absence of key players such as John Collins and Jordan Clarkson, both sidelined due to injuries. Despite these setbacks, the Pacers remain vigilant, understanding the unpredictability of NBA matchups and the necessity of maintaining focus to secure a vital victory as they approach the postseason.​

Fans can anticipate an engaging contest as the Pacers strive to extend their winning momentum and solidify their standing in the Eastern Conference playoff race.​