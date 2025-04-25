Pacers Aim for 3-0 Lead in Crucial Game 3 Against Bucks

The Indiana Pacers head into Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a commanding 2-0 advantage. Riding high off two impressive victories, the Pacers will look to tighten their grip on the series behind the continued stellar play of Pascal Siakam and young phenom Bennedict Mathurin.

Siakam has been leading the Pacers with his consistent scoring and defensive prowess, averaging over 20 points and nearly seven rebounds per game. Mathurin has also been a dynamic force, fueling the Pacers’ potent fast-break offense, which ranks fifth in the NBA. Indiana’s efficient ball movement and aggressive defensive play have kept the Bucks off-balance through the first two games, and they’ll look to replicate that formula tonight.

On the other side, the Bucks will rely heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose playoff experience and dominance in the paint have been crucial all season. Milwaukee will be desperate to turn their playoff fortunes around, as falling behind 3-0 would severely dampen their championship aspirations.

The Pacers, meanwhile, are eyeing a deep playoff run, and securing a Game 3 victory would bring them one step closer to advancing further than they’ve been in recent years. Indiana enters the game brimming with confidence, eager to maintain their momentum and silence the Milwaukee crowd.