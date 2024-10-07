Owls Fly High, Panthers Grounded in Seymour’s 44-0 Shutout

The Seymour Owls soared to victory on Friday night, shutting out Jennings County 44-0 in an all-out dominating performance. Seymour’s offense had wings, effortlessly moving down the field, while their defense clipped any hopes Jennings County had of getting on the scoreboard. The Panthers struggled to find traction, with Brandan McCory leading their offensive charge, but his 23 rushing yards and 10 tackles on defense weren’t enough to overcome Seymour’s offensive blitz. With this win, the Owls now perch comfortably at 5-2 on the season, while Jennings County remains in search of their first victory.