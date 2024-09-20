Other Local Schools- 9/20

Football: Friday Night Action for Local Teams

Jennings County faces off against Madison, with both teams looking to secure a big win.

West Vigo travels to take on Brown County in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

Edinburgh is at home against North Daviess, while South Decatur hosts Southside HomeSchool for a night of thrilling high school football action.

Cross-Country and Tennis

Cross-country fans should keep an eye on Columbus Christian as they compete in the SRC meet at Bloomington Lighthouse today. Local runners are expected to put in strong performances. Meanwhile, Trinity Lutheran will compete in the Scott County Invite at Scottsburg in boys’ tennis. Best of luck to all local athletes competing this weekend!