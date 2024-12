The Columbus East girls basketball team faced a tough Hoosier Hills Conference opener on the road, falling 65-21 to Class 4A No. 11 Floyd Central. The Highlanders built an early lead, but the Olympians never stopped hustling.

Kimberly Carothers provided a bright spot for East, leading the team with 14 points. While the score didn’t favor the Olympians, their perseverance continues to be a testament to their determination to grow as a team.