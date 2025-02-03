Olympians Stumble Against East Central, but Rally to Take Down Bloomington North

It was a tale of two games for the Columbus East Olympians this weekend, as they suffered a frustrating upset loss to East Central on Senior Night before bouncing back with a gritty win over Bloomington North.

Friday night’s loss was a shocking result, as the Olympians entered the game as a 20-point favorite according to the Sagarin ratings. However, East Central came out firing, taking a double-digit lead early and never allowing East to find their rhythm. The Olympians made a push in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to just five, but missed free throws and turnovers proved costly as they fell 53-47.

Carter Patterson led East with 18 points, while Keaton Lawson added 12. The Olympians were missing two key starters, but they’ll need to find a way to bounce back quickly as the postseason nears.

And bounce back they did. Less than 24 hours later, the Olympians hit the road and took down Bloomington North 56-47. Lawson led the charge with 23 points, while Patterson added 14, helping East flip the script and pick up a crucial victory.