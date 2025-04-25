Olympians Struggle Against Volleyball Powerhouse Center Grove

Facing one of Indiana’s elite boys volleyball programs, Columbus East fought valiantly but ultimately fell short against Center Grove, dropping the match in straight sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-10). Despite the tough loss, the Olympians showed flashes of competitive play, particularly in the second set, where they challenged Center Grove with impressive rallies and resilient defensive play.

The defeat brings East’s record to 9-11, but the team remains optimistic. They continue to grow, showing signs of improvement each match, and look forward to testing their skills against more top-tier competition as the season progresses.