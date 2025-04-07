Olympians Split at Monrovia Madness

The Columbus East boys volleyball team kept fans on their toes at the Monrovia March Madness tournament Saturday, posting a 2-2 record in four matches filled with rallies, digs, and drama.

East started the day strong with a convincing 25-19, 25-10 win over Decatur Central. They later outlasted Whiteland in a two-set grinder (25-20, 25-22). The losses came in a tight three-set match against host Monrovia and a straight-sets defeat to Covenant Christian.

Now 4-7 on the season, the Olympians are showing steady improvement in their first IHSAA-sanctioned campaign and are building depth with every swing, set, and spike.