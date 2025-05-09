Olympians Softball Surges Past Trinity Lutheran

Baleigh Fish pitched and hit her way to a dominant performance as Columbus East softball cruised to an 11-1 run-rule win over Trinity Lutheran in five innings. Fish allowed just three hits and no earned runs in the circle while striking out multiple batters. At the plate, she went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Thaise Jessup added fireworks of her own with an inside-the-park homer and an RBI single, while Lola Watkins and Jade Hampton contributed key runs in a fifth-inning outburst. The Olympians improve to 6-10 on the season and continue to build momentum heading into sectional play.