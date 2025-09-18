Olympians Shut the Door on Panthers

The Columbus East girls soccer team flexed its defensive muscle and found the back of the net often in a 4-0 win over Jennings County. This Hoosier Hills Conference road victory marked East’s third win of the season and second in league play.

Goals came from Natasha Armstrong, Emma Christie, Morgan Scott, and Bree Hatcher, while Scott and Sophie Glick dished assists. Keeper Cara Veach stood tall between the posts, recording the shutout to keep the Panthers clawless. Now 3-7 overall and 2-1 in the HHC, the Olympians are building steam at the right time.