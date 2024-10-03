Olympians Set to Keep the Winning Streak Rolling Against Bloomington North

Columbus East is ready to take the field and show they’re in it to win the whole enchilada as they prepare for tomorrow’s showdown against the Bloomington North Cougars. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Olympians (4-2, 4-0 Hoosier Hills Conference) are back at home and hoping to run right over their competition at Stafford Field.

After a bumpy start to the season, Columbus East has hit their stride, thanks to their ground-and-pound attack, led by senior running back Thomas Houpey, who’s been chewing up yardage like it’s nothing. Houpey rushed for 137 yards last week, and the Olympians will be looking to keep the ball rolling downhill with their now potent rushing game.

But it’s not just the offense that’s been hitting its stride. The defense has been locking down opponents, keeping them off the scoreboard and limiting big plays. Senior Jared Brooks and Zach Foster have been ballhawks in the secondary, combining for four interceptions this season. Brooks, with his 52 tackles, will look to bring the hammer again this week.

As they face a tough Bloomington North team, the Olympians will need their offense, defense, and special teams to be firing on all cylinders. With only a couple of games left before the playoffs, Columbus East is looking to keep moving the chains and build momentum for a deep postseason run. Will they keep the wins piling up or will Bloomington North prove to be a stumbling block on their way to glory?

Pregame: 6:00 p.m. Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. Friday at Stafford Field. Make sure to catch all the action as the Olympians gear up for battle RIGHT HERE on 1010wcsi.com, and on the air on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM!