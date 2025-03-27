Olympians Set for Volleyball Debut – A New Era Begins

The volleyball torch is being passed across town as the Columbus East Olympians prepare to spike into their first IHSAA-sanctioned boys match. The orange and brown will hit the road to face Jeffersonville on Thursday night, with JV starting at 6 PM and varsity to follow.

With excitement and pride building, the Olympians are ready to carve their own path in this historic debut. All eyes will be on East as they take their first official swings in sanctioned play.