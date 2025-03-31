Olympians Rise in Fishers: East Boys Volleyball Nets First IHSAA Wins

History was made for the Columbus East boys volleyball team at Saturday’s Fishers Invitational, as the Olympians soared to their first two IHSAA-sanctioned victories. In a day of competitive swings and momentum shifts, East defeated Fort Wayne South Side 25-23, 25-16 and Lafayette (KY) 25-21, 25-22, while falling to Hamilton Southeastern and Fort Wayne Snider in tightly contested matches.

Alex Duncan anchored the attack with 19 kills, 50 assists, and four aces. Ian Scholl controlled the net with 12 kills and six blocks, while Trevor Ernst dug deep for 17 digs on defense. Tyler Ernst delivered 11 kills and three aces, Justin Lopez added 10 kills, and Alex Wenzler chipped in eight kills and four blocks.

Coach Kailey Smith praised the team’s continued growth and teamwork. With a 2-3 record and positive energy building, the Olympians look primed to spike their way into the spotlight this season.