Olympians Rally for Gritty Win Against Madison

The Columbus East Olympians overcame a tough third-set loss to secure a four-set victory against Madison on Tuesday. East started strong, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19, before Madison fought back to claim the third set. The Olympians regrouped to win the fourth set 25-17, ending the match on a high note.

Kimberly Carothers led the offense with a dominant showing, supported by Krea Martin, who controlled the pace with 41 assists. The Olympians were strong at the net, with Claire Behnke contributing key blocks and Addison Emery putting pressure on Madison with her serves, racking up four aces. Lilah Klei and Anika Jenkins also added to the offensive firepower, combining for 24 kills.

With this win, Columbus East improved to 4-22 on the season, showing resilience and teamwork in a season full of challenges. The Olympians will aim to build on this momentum as they look to finish the season strong.