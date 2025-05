Despite outhitting the Panthers 7-5, Columbus East couldn’t translate offense into runs in a 7-3 loss to Jennings County.

Marcus Wilkinson was strong at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, while Aiden Bumbalough and Bige Asher added RBIs. The Olympians tied the game in the fourth but couldn’t hold off a Jennings surge in the bottom half of the frame.

East, now 5-10, will look to bounce back against Bloomington South.