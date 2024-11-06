Olympians Open Season with Determined Performance Despite Loss to Purdue Poly-Englewood

Columbus East girls’ basketball team opened its season with an energetic performance, ultimately facing a 59-36 defeat against Purdue Poly-Englewood. The Olympians stayed competitive through the first quarter, closing the gap to just three points at 23-20. However, a challenging second quarter saw them held scoreless, which allowed Purdue Poly to build a lead.

Sophomore Lola Watkins led the Olympians’ scoring with 15 points, showing early signs of a promising season. Kenzie Cheek and Kimberly Carothers each added seven points, demonstrating their potential as versatile contributors. Though the game ended in a loss, Columbus East displayed resilience and skill, setting a foundation for growth in the season ahead. The Olympians are anticipated to bounce back as they refine their gameplay and prepare for upcoming matchups.