Olympians’ Offensive Onslaught Grounds Decatur Central

The Columbus East baseball team showcased their offensive prowess Thursday night, delivering a commanding 12-2 victory over Decatur Central in a game that concluded in five innings due to the run-rule. The pivotal moment came in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Olympians erupted for eight runs, transforming a narrow 2-1 lead into an insurmountable advantage.​

Jackson Watkins was instrumental in igniting the rally, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances, including a key single that drove in two runs. Logan Warren further fueled the offensive surge with a bases-clearing double, effectively breaking the game wide open. On the mound, starting pitcher Eli Tindell set the tone with three hitless innings, demonstrating control and composure. Reid Koester took over in relief, maintaining the team’s dominance by preserving the lead. Defensively, the Olympians were flawless, committing no errors and showcasing their preparedness and focus.​

This victory elevates Columbus East’s record to 1-1 for the season. They aim to sustain this momentum as they host Corydon Central tonight at 5:30 p.m., providing fans another opportunity to witness their dynamic play.​