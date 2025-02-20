Olympians Freshmen Go the Distance with a Perfect Season

The Columbus East freshman boys’ basketball team put together a dream season, finishing a flawless 20-0 after rolling through the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament. The young Olympians left no doubt in their semifinal matchup against Bedford North Lawrence, jumping out to a 40-11 halftime lead before cruising to a 51-30 win.

The championship game was more of the same, as East put on a defensive clinic, stifling Jennings County en route to a 57-26 victory. Kam Robertson paced the Olympians in both games, scoring 14 in the final, while Keatin Roberts and Carson Gallion contributed valuable minutes in the frontcourt.

The key to this team’s dominance? A smothering defense that allowed just 26.9 points per game all season and a deep roster where any player could step up on any given night. Seven different players led the team in scoring at least once this season, showing just how balanced and unselfish this squad was.

With their undefeated season officially in the books, this freshman squad has set the tone for the future of Columbus East basketball.