Olympians Fall to Top-Ranked Trojans in Sectional Battle

The Columbus East boys soccer team faced a monumental challenge in their Class 3A sectional opener, going up against state and nationally top-ranked Center Grove. Despite a valiant effort, the Olympians fell 4-0, ending their season with a hard-fought 7-8-1 record.

Sophomore goalkeeper Ryder Meek was kept busy all night, making an impressive 12 saves, but the Trojans broke through in the 21st minute and didn’t look back. Niekos Whitney of Center Grove scored twice, showing off both his left and right foot for goals, while also adding an assist to help secure the win. East managed only two shots on goal but displayed heart and determination throughout the match. Congratulations to the Olympians on a well-fought season, and hats off to the team for achieving their goals, including winning the Hoosier Hills Conference title this year.