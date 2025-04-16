Olympians Fall to Indy Genesis in Rough Outing

The Columbus East baseball team ran into trouble early and never recovered in an 18-1 loss to Indy Genesis Homeschool. The Red Devils came out swinging, posting a grand slam in the first inning and a nine-run outburst in the second to put the Olympians on their heels.

Despite the early avalanche, Columbus East found a silver lining. Mason Myers recorded the lone RBI for the Olympians, driving in a run with a clean single. Connor Scott provided a rare highlight late in the contest by firing an immaculate inning—three strikeouts on nine pitches in the fifth.

The Olympians will regroup and look to bounce back Thursday in a local showdown with Hauser.