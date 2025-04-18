Olympians Fall Short in Slugfest with Greenfield

Columbus East battled early and often but couldn’t keep up with a red-hot Greenfield-Central team, falling 8-2 in a back-and-forth contest at home.

Despite an early RBI bunt single from L. Watkins and a two-hit game from B. Fish, the Olympians couldn’t suppress a powerful Greenfield lineup that used a three-run homer in the fifth to seize control.

Columbus East tallied eight hits in the game and showed signs of progress at the plate, but a few defensive miscues and key Greenfield hits proved too much to overcome.