Olympians Fall Short in Sectional Semis, Future Looks Bright

Despite battling hard, the Columbus East girls soccer team was unable to hold off Franklin, falling 5-0 in the sectional semifinal matchup. The Olympians played with grit, particularly in the first half where they kept the game scoreless. However, a second-half surge by Franklin sealed East’s fate.

Though their season ends here, there’s plenty of reason for optimism. Every player on the roster will return next year, giving the Olympians a strong foundation to build on. It may have been a tough loss, but this young squad will look to “kickstart” a successful 2025 campaign. The future is bright for East soccer!