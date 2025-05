A walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh dashed Columbus East’s hopes of an upset as the Olympians fell 3-2 to New Albany in a tightly contested matchup. Ryker Stott went the distance on the mound, scattering four hits and striking out four.

Offensively, JD Rotert doubled, and Aiden Bumbalough drove in a run. Despite the loss, East’s defense was crisp, turning a double play and showing good fundamentals ahead of sectionals.