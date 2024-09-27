Olympians Face Tough Competition

Boys Soccer: Rivalry Renewed as East Faces North

The Columbus East boys soccer team is ready for their big showdown against Columbus North on Saturday, September 28, at 2:00 PM. With both teams eager to assert dominance, it’s shaping up to be a fierce rivalry clash. Can East outplay their cross-town rivals, or will North steal the spotlight?

Boys Tennis: Olympians Struggle in HHC Tourney

The Columbus East boys tennis team had a tough finish to their Hoosier Hills Conference tournament, losing 4-0 to New Albany. Despite a strong effort, East couldn’t keep up with their opponents, dropping all singles and doubles matches. They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves in a rematch with New Albany today at 5:30 PM.

Volleyball: Olympians Blocked by Floyd Central

The Columbus East volleyball team was stymied by Floyd Central, falling in straight sets: 8-25, 13-25, 17-25. Krea Martin led East with 5 aces and 13 assists, while Kimberly Carothers added 6 kills, but the Olympians couldn’t break through Floyd Central’s tough defense. They’ll look to regroup when they face Jennings County on Monday, September 30, at 7:00 PM.