Olympians Edge Pirates in Net Battle

On the boys’ tennis courts, the Columbus East Olympians went toe-to-toe with Greensburg in a five-match showdown that came down to the wire. The Pirates ultimately sailed away with a 3-2 win, but not without some strong volleys from East.

Kai Bergmann shined with a straight-set victory at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 7-6 (5), while Landon Redelman showed plenty of grit in a three-set comeback at No. 3 singles, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2. Though the Olympians (4-15) dropped the other three spots, they continue to show steady progress. This young squad is learning to navigate the high seas of conference competition with resilience worthy of their Olympian name.