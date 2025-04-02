Olympians Drop Home Opener to Whiteland

Columbus East’s baseball season didn’t begin as hoped, falling 8-2 to Whiteland on Tuesday. Despite solid hitting—including a triple from Jackson Watkins and an RBI single by Logan Warren—the Olympians were hurt by eight walks and four defensive errors.

Kaden Arnholt took the loss after allowing two runs over three innings. Watkins led East at the plate, going 2-for-3. While the scoreboard didn’t fall their way, the Olympians showed flashes of power and potential as they look to tighten things up moving forward.