Olympians blitz Jets early, cruise to road win

GIRLS SOCCER — Columbus East 4, Hauser 0

Two strikes in a 30-second flurry gave the Columbus East Olympians all the rocket fuel they needed in Hope. Natasha Armstrong opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and Lilah Glick cashed in moments later off a service from cousin Sophie Glick. From there, East kept the ball moving and the pressure high.

After halftime, Sophie curled a shot off the right post that deflected in, and Morgan Scott iced it with a free-kick finish in the 66th. East outshot the Hauser Jets 13–9 and put eight on frame. Cara Veach and Emma Christie split the clean sheet; Christie snagged the lone save required. For Hauser, Katherine Price and Lylah Konradi handled a half each in goal and combined for four stops.

Wearing back-to-back road miles in the middle of a four-games-in-six-days stretch, the Olympians still found fresh legs and sharper edges. Score it a runway-to-touchdown kind of night: East 4, Jets grounded.