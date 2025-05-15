Olympians Battle Top-Ranked Highlanders in Hard-Fought Loss

Columbus East softball wasn’t intimidated by the bright lights or big names. In a matchup with Class 4A No. 6 Floyd Central, the Olympians went toe-to-toe early before the Highlanders pulled away late in a 4-1 Hoosier Hills Conference clash.

The game was knotted 1-1 through three innings, but Floyd Central added two in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Baleigh Fish was sharp in the circle, tossing a five-hitter to keep the game within reach. Lola Watkins doubled to highlight the offense, but East couldn’t string together enough hits to cash in.

Still, the Olympians showed they can go pitch-for-pitch with some of the best in the state.