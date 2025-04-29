Olympian Student-Athletes Sign to Compete at the Next Level

Columbus East celebrated a big milestone Monday, honoring 16 student-athletes who signed commitments to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The diverse signing class includes standout athletes in football, baseball, swimming, diving, cheer, track, and cross-country. Notables include Gavin Day (IU Indianapolis diving), Noah Hilderbrand (UIndy football), and twins AJ and Eli Tindell (Olney Central baseball).

The event spotlighted the depth of talent across East’s athletic programs and capped off the spring with well-deserved recognition.