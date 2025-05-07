Olympian Softball Secures First Conference Victory of Season

Columbus East softball notched its first Hoosier Hills Conference win of the year on Tuesday, taking down New Albany 5-2 on the road. Baleigh Fish threw a gem, racking up 10 strikeouts while also driving in two runs with the bat.

Thaise Jessup continued her surge with a three-hit night that included a double and two RBIs. Natasha Armstrong added to the hit parade with a pair of hits and a double. With the win, East improves to 5-10 on the season and 1-3 in conference play, building some momentum for the season’s stretch run.