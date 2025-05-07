Local Sports 

Olympian Softball Secures First Conference Victory of Season

Kevin Kelley
Columbus East softball notched its first Hoosier Hills Conference win of the year on Tuesday, taking down New Albany 5-2 on the road. Baleigh Fish threw a gem, racking up 10 strikeouts while also driving in two runs with the bat.
Thaise Jessup continued her surge with a three-hit night that included a double and two RBIs. Natasha Armstrong added to the hit parade with a pair of hits and a double. With the win, East improves to 5-10 on the season and 1-3 in conference play, building some momentum for the season’s stretch run.