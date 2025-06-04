Olympian Opportunity: Columbus East Summer Sports Camps Launch for Young Athletes

The torch is lit for another summer of athletic growth, competition, and fun at Columbus East High School. The Olympians are opening their doors this month to host a full lineup of youth sports camps for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Designed to build fundamentals and foster confidence in a positive environment, the East camps offer hands-on instruction in basketball, volleyball, wrestling, soccer, tennis, and more. Led by current Olympian coaches and players, each camp provides skill-specific drills, team-based activities, and the chance for young athletes to train like the high school stars they look up to.

Basketball and wrestling camps kick off this week, with others running throughout June and July. Whether a child is looking to learn the basics, fine-tune techniques, or just have fun with friends, these camps deliver an experience that blends passion, progress, and Olympian pride.